Mary Beatrice Cole, 93, of Bryant, passed away Sunday, June 21. She was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Sardis. Mary was a homemaker and a member of West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Bessie Steele; her husband, Tilford William Cole; and a son, Jerry Dale Cole.
She is survived by two sons, Tracy Cole (Darlene) and Jeff Cole (Kayla); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 23, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Forest Hills Cemetery.
As of June 15, the CDC and State Board of Funeral Directors rules on funeral services are as stated: family groups should be seated at a distance of 6 feet apart from other groups, every other row should remain unoccupied and face coverings are required for anyone over 10 years of age.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.