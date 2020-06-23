Mary Beatrice Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Beatrice Cole, 93, of Bryant, passed away Sunday, June 21. She was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Sardis. Mary was a homemaker and a member of West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Bessie Steele; her husband, Tilford William Cole; and a son, Jerry Dale Cole.
She is survived by two sons, Tracy Cole (Darlene) and Jeff Cole (Kayla); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 23, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Forest Hills Cemetery. 
As of June 15, the CDC and State Board of Funeral Directors rules on funeral services are as stated: family groups should be seated at a distance of 6 feet apart from other groups, every other row should remain unoccupied and face coverings are required for anyone over 10 years of age.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved