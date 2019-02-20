Home

Services
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic
900 W Cross St
Benton, AR 72015
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Benton, AR
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
900 W. Cross St.
Benton, AR
View Map
Mary Elizabeth Carman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Carman Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Carman, 82, of Bryant, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, as a result of a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Her three children, along with their spouses, were by her side when she drifted off to be with the Lord. Mary was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Gassaway, West Virginia, to the late David Henry and Aleen Smith Baker. She was a long-standing member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Little Rock, and Our Lady of Fatima Church in Benton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Roy H. Carman, whom passed away in 2007.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Sam. D. Carman and wife, Laurie, and Matthew Gregg Carman; a daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Martin; a sister, Alice Marie Myers and husband, Dan; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton. 
Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Our Lady of Fatima.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
