Mary Elizabeth (Voyles Shaw
Mary Elizabeth (Voyles) Shaw, 86, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24. She was born May 19, 1934, in Little Rock to the late Rev. Thomas and Gertrude Voyles.  Mary Beth loved gardening and sparkly jewels. 
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Houston Shaw; a daughter, Cindy Shaw; and a grandson, Aaron Shaw.
Mary Beth is survived by a daughter, Sherry Bowers (Mikel), of Benton; two grandchildren, Clint Bowers, of Benton, and Rachel Smith (Robby), of Norphlet; a sister, Shirley Boroughs (BJ), of Cabot; and two beautiful great-granddaughters who were the light of her life, Rebecca and Raegan Smith.
Also surviving is her husband, Richard McKinney, and her extra daughter, Melissa Southworth (Joel). 
Mary and Richard enjoyed dancing, traveling and time with friends at the Benton and Bryant senior centers where mom helped hostess many birthday parties for her friends.
She loved our Lord Jesus and wanted everyone to know him and his love. Mary Beth could make a friend faster than anyone you have ever met. Her love for people was a gift to all who knew her and she could light up a room just by being there. If she found out that you were in need of help in some way, it became her mission to find a way to help. She was a giver and took so much joy in the giving.
We know that today she is enjoying a land more beautiful than any of us could imagine. Mary Beth will be missed by those who knew her, but we are so thankful to know that she is with Jesus and we will see her again one day.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Harmony Cemetery in Mayflower. 
There will be an open visitation.
John 3:16: For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
