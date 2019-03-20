Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
609 Collie Street
Malvern, AR
View Map
Mary Evelyn Rhea


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Evelyn Rhea Obituary

Mary Evelyn Rhea, 80, of Malvern, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born July 10, 1938, in Malvern, to the late Benjamin Jackson Martin and Sadie Marie Otts Griffin. Mary was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and faithfully attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Charles (Mac) Griffin; a sister, Cora Branch; three brothers, Billy Jack, Lloyd, Ralph and Fred Martin; and a great-grandchild, Maggie Welch.
Mary is survived by three sons, Clendon (Joan) Rhea, of Texas, Greg (Janet) Rhea, of Malvern, and Stephen (Candice) Rhea, of Hot Springs; five daughters, Tammy Propst, of Benton, Susie (Steve) Bennett, of Kansas, Laura (Jeff) Carnahan, of Malvern, Debra (James) Bearden, of Benton, and Beth (Chris) Courtney, of Kansas; three brothers, Jerry Martin and Ronnie Martin, both of Vilonia, and Donnie Martin, of North Carolina; three sisters, Leila Strickland, of Benton, Linda Strickland, of Florida, and Kathy Dietrich, of Malvern; 24 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 609 Collie St. in Malvern. 
The family will visit with friends at the Malvern Community Center, at 1800 Moline St. following the service. 
Flowers may be delivered from 8 a.m. to noon, to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Malvern the day of the service.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
