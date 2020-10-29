A precious treasure of a mom, Grams, sister, mother-in-law and friend, Mary Hughes Looney, entered heaven Tuesday, Oct. 27, from her Amberwood home in Benton.
She was born June 30, 1928, in Magnolia, to Dan and Vara Hughes.
Preceding her in death was her one-of-a-kind husband. Ernest Looney; a son, Dr. Wayne Looney; and a son-in-law Gary Groce. Along with them were many dear friends to welcome her arrival to her long-awaited home.
Mary came to know her Savior Jesus at an early age and grew to love Him deeply. This love was demonstrated in her daily choices and lifestyle and overflowed in the teaching of God's word to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of East Main Baptist Church in El Dorado and served her Lord for many years there.
Treasuring many years of priceless memories are a brother and wife, Freeman and Nancy Hughes; a daughter and husband, Anne and Matt Johnson; a granddaughter, Caroline Groce; a grandson and wife, Brandon and Mary Beth Groce; a great-granddaughter, Mary Ella; a grandson and wife, E.W. and Liz Looney; great-grandchildren Claire, Grant and Jane; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
An open visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home in Benton.
Graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Memorial Park in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, an association of Christian business and professional men and women dedicated to telling people about Jesus and distributing Bibles worldwide - Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 9725, Washington D.C. 20090-7251.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
