Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jane Bloxom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane (Janie) Bloxom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane (Janie) Bloxom Obituary
Mary Jane (Janie) Bloxom, 85, of Benton, passed away Sunday, April 19, from Alzheimer's related complications. She was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Springhill, Louisiana, the third child of Frank and Thelma Strong.
In addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Olin Strong and David Rhea Strong.
Janie was an elementary school teacher for more than 40 years. She taught in Waldo, West Fork, Fayetteville and Conway, as well as Lamesa, Texas.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Jack Bloxom; two sons, Andy (Glenda) Bloxom, of Benton, and Clay (Cindy) Bloxom, of Merritt Island, Florida; five grandchildren, Ashley (Hydan) Thomas, Bridget and Candee Jo Bloxom, Paul (Kristy) Sutherland, and Samantha (Juan) Escriva; six great-grandchildren, Dempsey, Elora, Falynn, Ryleah, Xiarah, and Noah; and a number of extended family members.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, with the Rev. Don Chandler officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -