Mary Jane (Janie) Bloxom, 85, of Benton, passed away Sunday, April 19, from Alzheimer's related complications. She was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Springhill, Louisiana, the third child of Frank and Thelma Strong.
In addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Olin Strong and David Rhea Strong.
Janie was an elementary school teacher for more than 40 years. She taught in Waldo, West Fork, Fayetteville and Conway, as well as Lamesa, Texas.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Jack Bloxom; two sons, Andy (Glenda) Bloxom, of Benton, and Clay (Cindy) Bloxom, of Merritt Island, Florida; five grandchildren, Ashley (Hydan) Thomas, Bridget and Candee Jo Bloxom, Paul (Kristy) Sutherland, and Samantha (Juan) Escriva; six great-grandchildren, Dempsey, Elora, Falynn, Ryleah, Xiarah, and Noah; and a number of extended family members.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, with the Rev. Don Chandler officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 22, 2020