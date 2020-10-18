Mary Lou Due, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Mansfield. Mary Lou was the only child of John D. and Malta Russell Steed. She was a graduate of Benton High School and Henderson College. Mary Lou married her high school sweetheart, John Allen Due, in 1948, when he returned from military service. He proceeded her in death in 2018 after a 70-year marriage. Their son, James Allen (Jim) Due, passed away in 2011.
Mary Lou was a longtime teacher with the Benton School system and a member First United Methodist Church of Benton.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Judy Due, of Dallas, whom wishes to thank Mrs. Due's caregivers at The Mt. Carmel Community and Amberwood Health and Rehabilitation Center for their attentive and loving care.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Old Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
Memorials should be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
