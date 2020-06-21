Mary Lou Scott, of Benton, was born Feb. 4, 1926, to Grover and Henrietta Medlock. She left us to be with her spiritual family Friday, June 5.
"Ms. Mary Lou," as she was affectedly called, was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M Scott in 2012. She was also preceded in death by middle son, Sam; and Tim, her youngest son; two sisters, Virginia Hamilton and Nena Garrett; and a brother, Seba Medlock.
Ms. Mary Lou leaves behind a sister, Jacquie Choute; a son, Bob (Waynette Gambill Scott); a daughter-in-law, Kathy Scott; and five grandchildren, Brittany Wilson (Les Pollitt), Whit Scott (Elissa Scott), Nick Scott, Jarrod Chandler and Kristin Mayer (Paul). She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Ava Jane Wilson, Adeline Scott, Henry Scott, Ethan Chandler and Makaela Mayer.
Mary Lou was a longtime member of the First United Methodist of Benton, and was also a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. She was a gentle soul, with an amazing love for God and the nature and creatures he created. Mary Lou loved her family more than anything in this world. She was a good friend to many and was also blessed with many friends. She liked to watch (and root!) for the Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals as she was an avid fan of both.
Mary Lou was a proud farmer's wife and her family's farm was twice named Saline County Farm Family of the Year. Many people have fond memories of the Scott Dairy Farm. She lived as the matriarch of the Scott Family Farm for more than 70 years, having settled there after her marriage in 1949. She often shared stories of her growing up in Benton and her love of being able to live and raise her family on the farm.
Visitation for Ms. Mary Lou will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Scott Family Cemetery off Congo Road. The Rev. Ben Crismon, of the Benton First United Methodist Church, will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the First United Methodist Church of Benton or Audubon Arkansas, 4500 Springer Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72206.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home of Benton.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 30, 2020.