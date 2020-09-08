Mary Louise Derrick, 71, of Traskwood, passed away Friday, Sept. 4. She was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Star City, to the late Odell and Mary Sue Lunsford Hutcheson. Mary was a dietitian at Benton Services Center.
Mary's survivors include two sons, Donald (Charlotte) Derrick and David Derrick, both of Traskwood; two daughters, Theresa Noles, of Haskell, and Dell Derrick, of Malvern; eight grandchildren, Dustin, Chad, Misty, Farren, Monica, Traylin Derrick, Heather Taylor and Brittney Morrisley; a sister, Julie (Jeff) Roltsch, of Bryant; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Hutcheson of Traskwood.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers Vincen and Davy Hutcheson.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
A graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Fairplay Cemetery, located at 8516 Fairplay Rd. in Benton.
