Mary Sue McElroy
Mary Sue McElroy, née Hinks, was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Moline, Illinois. She left this Earth to join her Heavenly Father, as well as her cherished fifth born child, Bigi Britten, and beloved parents Wednesday, July 15. Adored by all who were lucky enough to know her, she was a beacon of faith, charity and unconditional love. Nothing made her happier than rocking grandbabies and great-grandbabies, singing hymns, cooking, planting flowers, painting and having heartfelt conversations with her loved ones. Sue married Charles McElroy in 1956 and together they started on a 64-year journey that included raising six children and countless family pets, making their homes and businesses in a handful of states, playing cards every morning, serving their church families and being an exemplary team, all while collecting friends and colleagues and making wonderful memories along the way.
Whether you called her Sue, mom, mother, Mrs. McElroy, or Mimi, you knew you could always call her. She delighted in serving others and always had a smile on her face and a big hug waiting for you. She was remarkable at remembering birthdays and anniversaries and would always send cards. She made all who were in her presence feel comfortable and welcomed. The world lost a stellar woman but Heaven gained its soon-to-be favorite angel.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Charlie McElroy; five of her six dear children, Cynthia Summerville, Thomas McElroy, Timothy McElroy, Lori Baker and Kathy Schultz,;as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, with funeral service following at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives: Masks required (not provided) and social distancing maintained.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 31, 2020.
