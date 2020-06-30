Maudie Elizabeth Bearden Pennington Stricklin Canada, 84, of Benton, passed away Sunday, June 28. She was born March 19, 1936, in Benton, to the late Henry and Edna Wilson Bearden .
Maudie was preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings, Lois O'Neal, Gene Bearden, Gladys Tidwell, Jewel Johnson, Blakely Bearden, Rodney Bearden, Narie Bearden, Arline Bearden and Pauline Bearden.
She is survived by three children, Gene (Teresa) Pennington, Kay (Charles) Bumgardner and James (Roni) Pennington; two stepchildren, Peggy Giliam and Charles Canada Jr.; eight grandchildren, Dawn Thompson, John Pennington, Tommy Atchley, Carrie Smith and Nicholas Bumgardner, Tina Odom, Megan Wilson and Korri Pickett; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a twin brother, Marvin Bearden; and three siblings, Ira Bearden, Mary Bigelow and Blanche Record.
A graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton with Travis Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Maudie was preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings, Lois O'Neal, Gene Bearden, Gladys Tidwell, Jewel Johnson, Blakely Bearden, Rodney Bearden, Narie Bearden, Arline Bearden and Pauline Bearden.
She is survived by three children, Gene (Teresa) Pennington, Kay (Charles) Bumgardner and James (Roni) Pennington; two stepchildren, Peggy Giliam and Charles Canada Jr.; eight grandchildren, Dawn Thompson, John Pennington, Tommy Atchley, Carrie Smith and Nicholas Bumgardner, Tina Odom, Megan Wilson and Korri Pickett; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a twin brother, Marvin Bearden; and three siblings, Ira Bearden, Mary Bigelow and Blanche Record.
A graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton with Travis Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 25, 2020.