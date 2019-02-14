Maurine "Granny" Bledsoe, one of Saline County's oldest and most distinguished citizens, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the age of 97. She was met there by her beloved husband, Hartsell Bledsoe, and a daughter, Nanette Webb, as well as three brothers, Herschel, Alfred and Jereld Murry.

Although she was unable to attend during recent years, she was a charter member of the Benton First Assembly of God Church.

For those of us who have known her throughout our lifetime, she wasn't known as Mrs. Bledsoe, Mrs. Maurine or any of the like, she was just our "Granny" or "Granny Bledsoe," as we affectionately called her. She and her late husband were renowned for their culinary delights, and she continued this tradition after his passing. A local favorite is Granny's homemade barbecue sauce. Not many folks who were around her haven't tasted the sauce or a piece of her peach cobbler. She is a noted county treasure whose infectious love has endeared her to many people.

Granny is survived by a son and daughter in love, Phillip "Curly" Bledsoe and Linda McAdoo; a brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and JoAnn Murry, of Camden; a sister, Margaret Dean Speer, of Little Rock; a sister and brother-in-law, Andra and Tommy Ayers, of Texarkana, Texas; granddaughters, Traynee and Mike Rash, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Angela and Randy Clark, of Hollywood, Arkansas; a son-in-law, Gary Webb, of Benton; two great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews; as well as a number of friends who all loved their "Granny."

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 14, 2019, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial following at Hicks Cemetery.

Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 14, 2019