Melanie Ann Simmons, 45, of Benton, passed away Friday, May 22. She was born March 13, 1975, in Little Rock.
Melanie was a member of Grace Church and was active in several ministries. She was an avid Disney fan. You may have seen her riding around town in her red convertible - Minnie Mouse Mustang - complete with red sparkly bow and a license plate with MINNIE1 on it! Melanie went on several trips to Disney, but her favorite was one her entire family accompanied with her. Her contagious laugh and smile will always be remembered. Melanie captured being a kid at heart and loved life. Melanie adored Socks and Goofy, her fur babies, who were her pride and joy.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Kevin Ashly Simmons, of Benton; her mother, Claudia Randall, of Bryant; her father, Vincent McNamara; five siblings, Michael Vincent McNamara, of Bryant, Jon Randall and wife, Kelly, of Oklahoma, Matt Randall and wife Felicia, of Oklahoma, Jeanne Elizabeth Hale and husband, Chase, of Bentonville, and Janna Edwina Kirby and husband, Claude, of Alexander; her best friend, Clarissa Wallace, of Little Rock; 15 nieces and nephews who were her life and meant the world to her; and a number of family members and friends who loved Melanie and will miss her always.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 26, at Grace Church. A graveside service, officiated by Chris Neel, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery, located at 1010 Military Rd. in Benton.
Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed and social distancing will be maintained.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 27 to May 31, 2020.