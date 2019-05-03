Melba Dean Fleming, 88, of Benton, passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, with her family by her side. She was a faithful member of Tyndall Park Missionary Baptist Church for many years.

Melba was born May 16, 1930, in Benton, to Omer and Helen Chennault. She graduated from Benton High School in 1948 and over the next few years, she was employed by utility companies in Oregon, Texas and Arkansas, as a training supervisor for new employees and switchboard operators. While she was in Oregon, she met and married the love of her life. As a U.S. Navy wife, she and her husband, Carl, lived in Hawaii and California. Upon his military retirement, they returned to Arkansas where they raised their two daughters. Melba retired after many years as a secretary and bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 55 years, Herbert Carl Fleming; and three brothers, Billy Ray, Bobby Joe and Gregory Michael Chennault.

Melba is survived by two daughters, Carla (Dennis) Masters, of Little Rock, and Rhonda (Mike) Long, of Mayflower; a sister, Marilyn (Gary) Rogers, of Benton; four grandchildren, Austin (Laken) Henry, Alexa (Kyle) Dooley, Tessa Pearson and Mollie Long; eight great-grandchildren, Addie, Blaine, Scout, Wrenn, Sailor and Finley Dooley, Harrison Henry and Drake Parks; a nephew, Kevin (Melissa) Harrington; and three nieces, Kam Chennault, Christa (Johnny) Bolden and Jessica Chennault.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Masters, Mike Long, Gary Rogers, Kevin Harrington, Austin Henry and Johnny Bolden.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, with Bros. Stephen Westbrook and Brad Crumby officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Tyndall Park Missionary Baptist Church.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Family Comments: She was a very loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary