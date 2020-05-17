Melinda McKinney Bowen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melinda McKinney Bowen, 59, passed away Monday, May 11, in Ocala, Florida. She was born April 15, 1961 in Benton, to Donald Gene McKinney and Pauline D. Baker.
Melinda's career in trucking began in her youth when, on family vacations, she would lay in the rear car window and motion for passing trucks to honk their horns. After dabbling in other careers, she settled into a career in the trucking industry and soon became a joint owner/operator driving coast-to-coast across the country. Melinda never met a stranger and was always forging new friendships wherever she went. She lived life with gusto and a smile on her face. Rest in peace Stormy. You will be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Joe (Sonny) McKinney.
She is survived by her stepmother, Ima Pauline McKinney, of Bryant; a stepsister, Joslyn Burleson (Warren), of Benton; a sister, Jeanie McKinney Head (Jonathan), of Little Rock; her sister-in-law, Jacquie McKinney, of Van Buren; her devoted friend, Ed Hutchison, of Ocala, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Online guest book: www.hiers-baxley.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 17 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved