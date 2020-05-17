Melinda McKinney Bowen, 59, passed away Monday, May 11, in Ocala, Florida. She was born April 15, 1961 in Benton, to Donald Gene McKinney and Pauline D. Baker.
Melinda's career in trucking began in her youth when, on family vacations, she would lay in the rear car window and motion for passing trucks to honk their horns. After dabbling in other careers, she settled into a career in the trucking industry and soon became a joint owner/operator driving coast-to-coast across the country. Melinda never met a stranger and was always forging new friendships wherever she went. She lived life with gusto and a smile on her face. Rest in peace Stormy. You will be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Joe (Sonny) McKinney.
She is survived by her stepmother, Ima Pauline McKinney, of Bryant; a stepsister, Joslyn Burleson (Warren), of Benton; a sister, Jeanie McKinney Head (Jonathan), of Little Rock; her sister-in-law, Jacquie McKinney, of Van Buren; her devoted friend, Ed Hutchison, of Ocala, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Online guest book: www.hiers-baxley.net.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 17 to May 31, 2020.