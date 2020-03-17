|
|
Michael 'Mike' Lynn Lyons, 66, of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15. He was born April 20, 1953, in Little Rock, to Thomas Justin Lee and Idalee (Johnson) Lyons.
Mike was a member of Zion Hill Church of God. Priorities in life were God, family, music and Railroad. Mike was a classical pianist and played several instruments, including organ, harmonica, accordion, trumpet, guitar and violin. His biggest passion in life was witnessing to others about God, even in the midst of his cancer journey. He would pray for the doctors, nurses and staff and ministered to them as they were caring for patients. Family was his heartbeat and he took them on many vacations all over the country. He considered himself an amateur photographer and took pictures of his journeys throughout the United States. Mike loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was a jokester and enjoyed playing practical jokes on his family and friends. He was tender-hearted, would do anything for anyone, and never left family or friends without a warm hug. He was a wonderful example of a loving husband, father, and grandfather who credits his wife for leading him to the Lord and changing his life.
Preceding Mike in death were his father, Thomas Justin Lee Lyons; and a brother, Colin Lyons.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years, Donna Lyons, of Benton; a son, Zach Lyons, of Benton; two daughters, Chelle Robinson and husband, Travis, of Benton, and Stephanie Long and husband, Shawn, of Mayflower; eight grandchildren, Cole Long, Connor Long, Emma Robinson, Evan Robinson, Carson Robinson, Chase Robinson, Deklyn Lyons and Bowen Lyons; his mother, Idalee (Johnson) Lyons; a brother, Tom Lyons and wife, Judy, of Sherwood; a sister-in-law, Halyna Lyons; and a number of cousins, family members and friends who loved Mike and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.
Funeral service, officiated by Bros. Travis Robinson and Mark Harris, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Tent Builders in Benton, or Zion Hill Church of God Missions Fund.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 17, 2020