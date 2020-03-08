Home

POWERED BY

Michael 'Mike' Wesley Beaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael 'Mike' Wesley Beaty Obituary
Michael "Mike" Wesley Beaty, 64, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 3. He was born June 16, 1955, in Little Rock, to the late Horace and Irene (Goins) Beaty.
Mike was a very simple, private man. He was fun-loving and a jokester who looked for and found the humor in life.
Preceding Mike in death were his parents; a brother, Harlan Beaty, of Benton; and a sister, Betty Smith, of Arkansas.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Aaron Lee Beaty (who is asked to contact the funeral home); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved Mike and will miss him always.
Family will hold a memorial celebration on his birthday in June.
Memorials may be made to .
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -