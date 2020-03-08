|
Michael "Mike" Wesley Beaty, 64, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 3. He was born June 16, 1955, in Little Rock, to the late Horace and Irene (Goins) Beaty.
Mike was a very simple, private man. He was fun-loving and a jokester who looked for and found the humor in life.
Preceding Mike in death were his parents; a brother, Harlan Beaty, of Benton; and a sister, Betty Smith, of Arkansas.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Aaron Lee Beaty (who is asked to contact the funeral home); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved Mike and will miss him always.
Family will hold a memorial celebration on his birthday in June.
Memorials may be made to .
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2020