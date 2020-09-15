On Saturday, Sept. 12, Michael Wayne Brooks, 58, of Benton, loving husband, father and son, passed away at the age of 58.
Michael was born July 2, 1962, in Montgomery, Alabama, to John and Loraine (Gardner) Brooks. He was a graduate of Bryant High School. On Aug. 25, 1984, he married Stacey Lanette Brooks. Together they raised two daughters, Lana and Lacey.
Michael was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for his easy-going spirit and respect and love for others. He was also a lifelong Alabama Football fan. Roll Tide Roll!
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Stacey Brooks; his father, John Brooks; and his father-in-law, Robert Bragg.
He is survived by two children, Lana and Lacey; his mother, Loraine Brooks; a brother, Scott Brooks; his mother-in-law, Rene Bragg; and several uncles, an aunt, cousins, a niece and nephews.
Visitation and funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10 and 11 a.m. at Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church on Lily Drive in Benton.
Burial will follow at Ten Mile Cemetery in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the Crimson Tide Foundation in Michael's honor.
