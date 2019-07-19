Mike B. Gattin, 75, of Benton, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born Sept. 11, 1943, in Bauxite, to the late Marvin and Rachel Gattin.

Mike proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Levi Strauss as a computer supervisor after 20 years of service. Mike was a volunteer firefighter in Texas and after retirement owned a business - Firemen's Choice Chimney Sweep. Mike was fascinated with flying planes and space exploration. He was an avid collector of model airplanes, his favorite being WWII aircraft, specifically the Mustang. Mike was a NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan. In his later years, he enjoyed eating a leisurely breakfast and watching the birds outside and history documentaries on TV.

Preceding Mike in death are his wife, Lucy Gattin; his parents, Marvin and Rachel Gattin; a son, Josh Gattin; a daughter, Amber Brown; and a sister, Josephine "Joey" Richardson.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his fiancee, Sharon Warren, of Benton; a sister, Doris "Deegy" Landers and husband, Jim, of Benton; two brothers, Toby Gattin and wife, Molly, of Waxahachie, Texas, and Paul Gattin and wife, Wanda, of Benton; a grandson, Tristan Brown, of Tennessee; and many family members and friends who loved Mike and will miss him always.

A reception visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

