Mona D. Allred, 92, of Benton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1. She was born Dec. 1, 1926, in Bauxite. Mona was a homemaker and a member of West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Bullard and Effie Campbell Bullard; her husband, Hurshel Allred; three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane (J.C.) Williams, of Benton, and Terri (Randy) Clift, of Benton; four grandchildren, Eric Krebs, of Benton, Erin Vocque, of Sardis, Jared Clift, of Benton, and Justin Clift, of Benton; and nine great-grandchildren, Bryson Krebs, Eli Krebs, Eden Krebs, Chase Vocque, Cord Vocque, Maddie Clift, Brady Clift, Camden Clift and Campbell Clift on the way.
Pallbearers will be Eric Krebs, Jared Clift, Justin Clift, Bryson Krebs, Randy Adney, Michael Vocque, Eli Krebs, Chase Vocque, Cord Vocque and Brady Clift.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Ashby Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Forest Hills Cemetery. Minister will be Bro. Melvin Burris.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 3, 2019