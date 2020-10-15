1/1
Morris Edward Nichols
1933 - 2020
Morris Edward Nichols, 87, of Traskwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 12. He was born March 29, 1933, in Poyen, the son of the late Ernest Jason and Lola Mae Walker Nichols. He served in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne. Morris worked at Alcoa for 31 years and Hoskins Trucking for 11 years. After retirement, Morris worked for Regency Funeral Home as a transport driver for many years. He was a member of Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the NRA. He loved to garden and travel to Colorado. Morris also loved to sing with the Mid South Boys and the Arkansans. 
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, whom he married May 6, 1951, Catherene Finley Nichols; a daughter, Pam Yvonee Hamm; two sisters, JoAnn Moore and Venita Southerland; and a brother, Ernest "EJ" Nichols.
He is survived by a daughter, Sondra Cloud (husband, Norman), of Traskwood;  a granddaughter, Ashley Cooper (husband, Jason), of Traskwood; a granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Cloud; two great-grandchildren, Katie and Evan Cloud; a sister, Nina Morehead (husband, Wayne), of Hot Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery, with Bros. Tony Williams and Maxie Haynes officiating. 
Visitation will be from held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. 
Honorary pallbearers will be his Regency Funeral Home work family, who loved him dearly. 
Arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home.
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
