Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Morgan Obituary
Morris Morgan, 84, of Bryant, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22. He was born June 2, 1935, in Merigold, Mississippi, to the late Marion Council Morgan and Mary Lula Morgan. He was raised in Lake Village.
Morris served in the U.S. Army and worked as a pharmacist in Bryant for 39 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bryant.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Mike, Mat, John, Jim, Joe and Will Morgan; and two sisters, Sara Algood and Rena Morgan.
Morris is survived by his wife, Juniata Nichols Morgan; a son, Robert Morgan, of Bryant; a daughter, Susan Hill (David), of Benton; five grandchildren, Jeffery Morgan, Angela Morgan, Christopher Morgan, Aaron Hill and Carrie Hill; a great-granddaughter, Baily Morgan; two brothers, Jud Morgan, of Greenbrier, and Ike Morgan, of Mabelvale.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at First Baptist Church of Bryant. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -