|
|
Morris Morgan, 84, of Bryant, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22. He was born June 2, 1935, in Merigold, Mississippi, to the late Marion Council Morgan and Mary Lula Morgan. He was raised in Lake Village.
Morris served in the U.S. Army and worked as a pharmacist in Bryant for 39 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bryant.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Mike, Mat, John, Jim, Joe and Will Morgan; and two sisters, Sara Algood and Rena Morgan.
Morris is survived by his wife, Juniata Nichols Morgan; a son, Robert Morgan, of Bryant; a daughter, Susan Hill (David), of Benton; five grandchildren, Jeffery Morgan, Angela Morgan, Christopher Morgan, Aaron Hill and Carrie Hill; a great-granddaughter, Baily Morgan; two brothers, Jud Morgan, of Greenbrier, and Ike Morgan, of Mabelvale.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at First Baptist Church of Bryant. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 25, 2019