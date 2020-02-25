|
Moses Lee Cuningkin Jr., 63, of Little Rock, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 20.
He was preceded in death by his bride, Linda Cuningkin; and his parents, Mosie and Palestine Cuningkin of Benton.
He is survived by two daughters, Carmen and Stephanie Cuningkin, of Frisco, Texas; a son, Keith Avery, of Reston, Virginia; five sisters, Vergie Ford, Clara (Doyle) Moore, Yvonne Cuningkin, Twala (Robert) Daley and Toni Davis; a brother, Dannie L. (Veneine) Cuningkin; six grandchildren; a godson; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Elect Temple COGIC, located at 307 Johnson St. in Benton.
Family hour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Hubble Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.hubblefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 25, 2020