Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubble Funeral Home
1213 E Washington Ave
North Little Rock, AR 72114
(501) 374-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for Moses Cuningkin Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moses Lee Cuningkin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moses Lee Cuningkin Jr. Obituary
Moses Lee Cuningkin Jr., 63, of Little Rock, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 20.
He was preceded in death by his bride, Linda Cuningkin; and his parents, Mosie and Palestine Cuningkin of Benton.
He is survived by two daughters, Carmen and Stephanie Cuningkin, of Frisco, Texas; a son, Keith Avery, of Reston, Virginia; five sisters, Vergie Ford, Clara (Doyle) Moore, Yvonne Cuningkin, Twala (Robert) Daley and Toni Davis; a brother, Dannie L. (Veneine) Cuningkin; six grandchildren; a godson; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Elect Temple COGIC, located at 307 Johnson St. in Benton.
Family hour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Hubble Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.hubblefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moses's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -