Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Murl Alsup Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murl Ray Alsup Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murl Ray Alsup Jr. Obituary
Murl Ray (Pops) Alsup Jr., 79, of Benton, passed away Monday, Dec. 16. He was born March 23, 1940, in Jonesboro. Ray retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant. 
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murl Ray Alsup Sr. and Ann Alsup; a brother, Ray Alsup; and seven sisters, Vera L. Rush, Sylvia L. Alsup, Mona L. Courtney, Melba Alsup, Evelyn Alsup, Jackie Alsup and Cecilia Alsup.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Alsup; five children, Murl Alsup III, Danny Alsup, Stephine Alsup, Crystal Alsup and Raymond Alsup; five brothers, John H. Alsup, James E. Alsup, Robert L. Alsup, David E. Alsup and Murl D. Alsup; four sisters, Nan Barlow, Michelle Mattei, Anita L. Williams and Cindy Gross; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at the Arkansas Veteran's Cemetery in North Little Rock. Bro. Kim Hammer will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -