Murl Ray (Pops) Alsup Jr., 79, of Benton, passed away Monday, Dec. 16. He was born March 23, 1940, in Jonesboro. Ray retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murl Ray Alsup Sr. and Ann Alsup; a brother, Ray Alsup; and seven sisters, Vera L. Rush, Sylvia L. Alsup, Mona L. Courtney, Melba Alsup, Evelyn Alsup, Jackie Alsup and Cecilia Alsup.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Alsup; five children, Murl Alsup III, Danny Alsup, Stephine Alsup, Crystal Alsup and Raymond Alsup; five brothers, John H. Alsup, James E. Alsup, Robert L. Alsup, David E. Alsup and Murl D. Alsup; four sisters, Nan Barlow, Michelle Mattei, Anita L. Williams and Cindy Gross; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at the Arkansas Veteran's Cemetery in North Little Rock. Bro. Kim Hammer will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 18, 2019