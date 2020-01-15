|
Nancy Helen Brassart, 80, of Bella Vista, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Scammon, Kansas, the daughter of Howard and Helen McNamara Roberts. Nancy was an office manager and housewife. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and the Perpetual Adoration Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Brassart; her parents; three brothers, Thomas, James and Edward Roberts.
She is survived by three sons, Jim Brassart, of Centerton, Dan (Rhonda) Brassart, of Benton, and Tommy Brassart, of Bella Vista; five grandchildren, Caitlyn (Nathan) Carter, Camille McGuire, Alexandra (Matthew) West, Ariana (Jake) Speed and Celie Brassart; and two great-grandchildren, Lainey Beth Carter and Ember West.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, with rosary service at 9:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bella Vista.
Interment will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Riverwood Memorial Gardens in Maumelle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adoration Chapel at St. Bernard's.
Arrangements are entrusted to Benton County Funeral Home in Rogers.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 14, 2020