|
|
Nelda Kay Dickey Burrow, 98, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1920 - the year of women's suffrage - at Cave Creek in Newton County in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Nelda was a retired bookkeeper for Crow Burlingame and a member of Northside Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell D. Dickey and Elpha McCutcheon Dickey; her husband, James Wesley Burrow; and four brothers, Ralph, Carl, Jack and Ford Dickey.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Dennis Burrow, of Little Rock; a brother, Wayne Dickey, of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Blake, Emily, and Sarah Burrow (Armando Bolanos); an "adopted" grandchild, Nalley Canela; and two great-grandchildren, Armando and Ariana.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Northside Church of Christ in Benton.
Jim Gardner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite literacy organization.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 28, 2019