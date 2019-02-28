Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
Benton, AR
Nelda Kay (Dickey) Burrow


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nelda Kay (Dickey) Burrow Obituary
Nelda Kay Dickey Burrow, 98, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1920 - the year of women's suffrage - at Cave Creek in Newton County in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Nelda was a retired bookkeeper for Crow Burlingame and a member of Northside Church of Christ. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell D. Dickey and Elpha McCutcheon Dickey; her husband, James Wesley Burrow; and four brothers, Ralph, Carl, Jack and Ford Dickey.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Dennis Burrow, of Little Rock; a brother, Wayne Dickey, of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Blake, Emily, and Sarah Burrow (Armando Bolanos); an "adopted" grandchild, Nalley Canela; and two great-grandchildren, Armando and Ariana.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Northside Church of Christ in Benton. 
Jim Gardner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite literacy organization.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 28, 2019
