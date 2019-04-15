

Nellie Ray Weatherington, 92, of Alexander, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to Heaven on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, to be with God and her husband of 74 years.

Nellie was a member of Avila Baptist Church where she was a very active member until she was no longer able. She loved gardening flowers and vegetables, fishing and deer hunting and most proud of her big buck she killed with a muzzleloader, the largest at her deer camp. She was mighty.

Nellie's door was always open to everyone to share meals with, she was an amazing cook and many people from deer camp to church requested her great pies. Known by many as "Mrs. Nellie," she was loving, kind and funny.

Nellie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Cecil Weatherington; three sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by a daughter, Stacy Whaley/Gorcyca and her husband, Ray, of Alexander; a son, Ted Weatherington and his wife, Stephanie, of Hot Springs; two grandchildren, Chris Weatherington and wife, Sarah, of Perryville, and David Weatherington and wife, Cassie, of Benton; three great-granddaughters, Nikki Weatherington, of Perryville, and Briana and Alyssa Weatherington, both of Benton, AR; friend, Mary Jack Tatum, of North Little Rock; a special granddaughter, Jordan Davis; and a number of other family members and friends who will forever miss and love her.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, with service directly following at 10:45 a.m., with Chaplin Laura Mannes officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Family Comments: The family would like to extend a very special thank you and love to everyone at Evergreen Nursing home in Bryant, where she lived the last three years of her life. You all became her family and friends and your kindness and care from the amazing nurses, CNA's and staff there was such a true blessings, and to Arkansas Hospice, Becky, Cynthia, Chaplin Laura and her wonderful loving nurse, David, you were all God sent and what a blessing to have her receive so much love and care. Thank You to Harry for always singing live music, Nellie's favorites were "I'll fly away," "One Pair of Hands" and "Oh, Happy Day." Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary