Nettie Caroline Wilson
Nettie Caroline Wilson, 89, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Benton, passed away Saturday, June 20. She was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Saline County. Nettie was a homemaker and a member of Grape Chapel Church of God. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Janie Yates; her husband, Isaac Joe Wilson; and two sons, Michael Leon Wilson and Roy Robert Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sharon Wilson; a brother, Jim Yates; three grandchildren, Tracy Lovelace (Paul), Lana Bishop (Joe) and Ginger Sillavan (Cameron); and eight great-grandchildren, Julianna Jernigan, Gloria Lovelace, Jaze Jernigan, Emma Lovelace, Benjamin Lovelace, Kaitlyn Bishop, Abigail Bishop and Aubrey Sillavan.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today, June 23, at Ashby Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Cemetery. John Baxley will be officiating. 
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
