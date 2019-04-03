|
|
Neva Helen Sutton, 82, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born May 1, 1936, in Benton. Neva was a homemaker and loved to quilt and play Bingo. She was a member of Grape Chapel Church of God.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard E. and Willie Blake; her husband, Conrad Sutton; a son, Paul Douglas Sutton; two brothers, Everette Blake and James Blake; and three sisters, Lela Bray, her twin, Eva Ellen Keene and Martha Nell Yates.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Sutton, of Benton, and Eric Sutton, of Benton; three daughters, Brenda Hendrix, of White Hall, Linda Johnson (Bobby), of Bryant, and Janet Sutton Ryburn of Benton; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at New Friendship Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Grogg will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 31, 2019