Nina Mae (Elliott) Warford, 84, of Benton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 3. She was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Lonsdale, to Odis and Ruby (Williams) Elliott.
Nina graduated from Benton High School in 1954. While attending Henderson State she met the love of her life, Billy Fred Warford, and married him April 13, 1957. Nina graduated from Henderson State University and began teaching school at Rural Dale Elementary where she taught for several years. She stopped teaching and began her career as a mother and devoted her life to taking care of her three sons and husband. Nina and Bill started and ran several successful businesses, including the Kream Kastle on U.S. 70, which her parents left her.
She was a devoted Christian and member of Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church of Lonsdale. Nina taught Sunday School until her health began to fail. She especially enjoyed attending the Ready Club and playing music with the Ready Stummers.
Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Fred Warford; and her parents, Odis and Ruby (Williams) Elliott.
She is survived by three sons, Nick Warford (Rhonda), Mickey Dean Warford and Charles Warford; two grandchildren, Jessie Hobbs (RJ) and Jared Warford (Lauren); three great-grandchildren, Lynley Phifer, Stella Hobbs and Willow Warford; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Willie Rhodes, Randy Carter, Gary McCormick, Lonnie Morrow, John Bearden and Eddie Warford.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ten Mile Cemetery, with Bro. Vance Nutt officiating.
There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank her caregivers, Rhonda Reese and Karen Ward, for providing her with the best care throughout the last few months. They truly appreciate all of the dedication and care that was shown to Nina.