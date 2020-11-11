1/1
Nina Sue Golden
Nina Sue Golden, 73, of rural Arnegard, North Dakota, formerly of Benton, put on her Eternal Robe on Sunday morning, Nov. 1.
A memorial to treasure her life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at the private property of Mark and Barbara Ford, located at 2753 Sandhill Rd.  Please join us to celebrate Nina's life.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Torres and Clomer Wilson. 
Her life was filled with her children, Judith Johnson, David Harkness, April Davis and Jennifer Jones. She has 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 12 siblings.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Nina or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everson Funeral Home
112 E 4Th St
Williston, ND 58801
(701) 577-3738
