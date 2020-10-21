1/1
Norma Jean Stitt
Norma Jean Stitt, 55, of Bauxite, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20. She was born Nov. 4, 1964, in Little Rock to Bobby Gene and Norma Jo Wooten Hudson. 
Norma was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Hudson; two grandmothers, Teddie Mae Darnell and Donnie Mae Reynolds; her great-grandmother, Fannie Sanders; and her great-grandfather, Joe Sanders.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Harris, of Batesville, and Patrick Stitt, of Bauxite; her mother, Norma Hudson, of Mabelvale; a sister, Teresa Hudson, of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was a longtime employee of Lance's Convenience Store. She loved collecting rocks because she said "every rock has a story." She loved her boys, her many nieces, nephews and family. She was very much loved and will be great missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Ashby Funeral Home. 
Graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Pipkin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Ashby Funeral Home to help with the cost of funeral expense.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2020.
