Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Obeda Ulden Beck Obituary
Obeda Ulden Beck, 91, of Malvern, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28. She was born Dec. 31, 1927, in Traskwood, to the late William David and Olive Gulledge Gatlin. Obeda was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Benton.
Obeda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elbert Beck; a son, Daniel Beck; a sister, Virgie Raper and husband, J.T. Raper; a brother-in-law, Max Wright; two brothers, Vernon Gatlin and James Floyd Gatlin; a son-in-law, Aubrey Uptigrove; and a daughter-in-law, Sally Beck.
She is survived by six children, Linda Uptigrove, Alvin (Jackie) Gatlin, John Wayne (Gina) Craig, Freddy Beck, Dale (Carolyn) Beck and Joe (Lisa) Beck; a sister, Merlyne Wright; a daughter-in-law, Pam Beck; a sister-in-law, Jamie Gatlin; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral0 service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, with visitation being held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Traskwood Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
