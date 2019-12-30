|
|
Obeda Ulden Beck, 91, of Malvern, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28. She was born Dec. 31, 1927, in Traskwood, to the late William David and Olive Gulledge Gatlin. Obeda was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Benton.
Obeda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elbert Beck; a son, Daniel Beck; a sister, Virgie Raper and husband, J.T. Raper; a brother-in-law, Max Wright; two brothers, Vernon Gatlin and James Floyd Gatlin; a son-in-law, Aubrey Uptigrove; and a daughter-in-law, Sally Beck.
She is survived by six children, Linda Uptigrove, Alvin (Jackie) Gatlin, John Wayne (Gina) Craig, Freddy Beck, Dale (Carolyn) Beck and Joe (Lisa) Beck; a sister, Merlyne Wright; a daughter-in-law, Pam Beck; a sister-in-law, Jamie Gatlin; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral0 service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, with visitation being held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Traskwood Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 30, 2019