Obid Lee Jackson, 66, of Sardis, passed away Sunday, March 1. He was born Feb. 5, 1954, to the late Roy Obid and Lillie Mae Durham Jackson.
Obid was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved the outdoors, deer hunting and fishing, Indian artifacts and four wheeling, but his most cherished moments he spent with his grandchildren. He was always involved with his children and their sports. He coached softball for his daughters for more than 12 years, while enjoying go-cart racing with his son. Obid raced at I-30 Speedway with Mark Martin, a fond memory of his.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roy Dean Jackson and Clifford Ray Kesterson; and three sisters, Rosemary Bury, Doris Mae Sorg and Cynthia Lynn Kesterson.
Obid is survived by his wife, Tina Jackson, of Sardis; a son, Obid Tyler (Ashley) Jackson, of Bauxite; two daughters, Tiffany Lorraine (Ben) Malone, of Sardis, and Bridgette Leigh (Jeff) Caskey, of Sherwood; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Sardis, with Bro. Rick Porter officiating.
Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery in Sardis.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Obid will be greatly missed in the Sardis Community by many friends and relatives.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 3, 2020