Pastor George Autrey Dudley, 88, traded his earthly body in exchange for his heavenly wings Saturday, Oct. 24. He was born Feb. 22, 1932, at home in Vernon, Texas, to the late Novey and Ludy Dudley. Bro. Dudley was just at the young age of 16 when God put Luke 4:18 in his heart, without him knowing what it truly was. It was there that he was set on a path to answer the call and devote his life to ministry. He began his life of service as an evangelist for several years before becoming the pastor of his hometown church in Vernon at the age of 19. He was then called to pastor a church in Scott, Arkansas. in 1960. In 1975, he and his wife, Joyce, founded and proudly pastored Christ Church for 45 glorious years. Bro. Dudley was not only a devoted servant of God, he was also a restaurateur, having owned Curley's BBQ on 12th Street. He and his wife Joyce served the best barbecue, footlongs and hot tamales in town. As an entrepreneur, he had many business endeavors, from selling insurance to founding Dial and Dudley Funeral Home with his daughter and son in law. He was also a faithful member of the I.M.A. for more than 40 years and proudly served on the National Board. He was honored to serve as chairman of the board for several years. There is no possible way to list all his accomplishments and the number of lives he touched. Bro. Dudley treasured his family, his church family and his many friends. Of all his titles and accomplishments, the one he was most proud of was "Poppy." His grandchildren were his world and he was theirs. Whether it was Friday night sleepovers, dinners, holidays, barbecue in the back yard or school functions, he was there to share memories and be the patriarch to his family. He treasured life and lived every moment to the fullest. He loved hunting, fishing and playing dominos with his family and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Chandler; and a brother, Bobby Dudley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Dudley; three sons, Tim Dudley and his wife, Suson, Nathan Dudley and his wife, Wynnette, and Sean Dudley and his wife, Lynnett; a daughter Reynae Dial and her husband, Jim. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Brandon, Kristen, Mikayla, Hunter, Jonathon and his wife, Bethany, Annette and her husband, Nathan, Tod and his wife, Brooke, Lauren and Matt; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Taylor, Makayla, Madelyn, Megan, Garrison, Natalie and Andrew; a brother, Larry Dudley and his wife, Sandra; and a host of cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire church family.
He will be laid in state from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at Dial and Dudley Funeral Home in Bryant.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.
We will be practicing strict social distancing and everyone will be required to wear a mask at any time in the building.