Patricia "Pat" Ann James, 85, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 5, surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1935, in Hot Springs, to the Rev. Dennison Fulton and Eva Virginia Ellison Yates.
Pat was the oldest of six children and helped her mother care for her younger siblings. She cherished memories of chasing her younger brothers before school to put shoes on them and they, in turn, chasing her around the house in the afternoon with a bug in hand. She never lost that caring spirit and carried it with her throughout her life. She made everyone she met feel special and loved. Pat had an unwavering faith in God and He blessed her with a beautiful soprano voice that she shared with us all. Pat was a member of the Gravel Hill Baptist Church, singing in the choir and serving wherever she was needed.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nolan James, of Benton; a son, Michael James, of Benton; and three brothers, Ron Yates of Beebe, Dennison Yates, Jr. of Bella Vista and Jay Yates of Quitman.
Survivors include a son, Steve (Levon) James, of Benton; two grandsons, Brad (Tiffany) James, of Benton, and David James, of Benton; two granddaughters, Megan (Wes) Perry, of Benton, and Heather James, of Greenbrier; a brother, William (Carolyn), of Conway; a sister, Janice (Ken) Estes, of Magnolia; four great-grandchildren; and a host of much-loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, with Bro. Clarence Shell Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church.
Services are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
