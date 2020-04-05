|
Patricia "Patti" Caver Jacuzzi, 72, died Friday, April 3, from complications caused by COVID-19. She was born May 23, 1947, in Little Rock, to Betty and Gilbert Caver.
In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by a beloved a son, Clay Colford.
After graduating from Mount St. Mary Academy, she attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Patti began her career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for a number of years. She worked with Jim Carroll at First Commercial and then at his firm, Rosen & Carroll, as a loan officer. Her banking career ended at Pulaski Bank. For the last few years, Patti worked for Park Hill Collection.
Patti's special flair was in the decorative arts. She was a talented watercolorist and enjoyed donating pieces of art for silent auctions, such as the Easterseals Arkansas Art & Soul event. She was noted for the family gatherings and parties she hosted, where she designed and created the floral arrangements and table decorations that made the day special for those involved. As an enthusiastic gardener and lover of the arts, she was active in the Saline County Master Gardeners program and enjoyed volunteering as an usher for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.
Patti was a loving, doting and generous friend, sister, mother and grandmother, who went out of her way to provide comfort to those who needed it. Her sense of humor was matched by that of her son, Casey, and the two loved to make each other laugh. Some of her greatest joys included crafting with her grandchildren, taking them on trips and making their holidays extra special. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, of Bryant; a son, Casey Caver Jacuzzi and wife, Jillian, of Benton; a stepson, Richard Jacuzzi Jr. and wife, Alisha, of Alexander; a sister, Rita Caver, of Fayetteville; a brother, Gilbert G. Caver, of Little Rock; four grandchildren, Isabella, Grant, Clay and Hattie; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of Patti's life will be held when it is possible.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank the UAMS ICU doctors, nurse and staff for their unwavering care. Memorials may be made to the , a local botanical garden, or to one of the many small businesses suffering through this crisis.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 5, 2020