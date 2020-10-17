Patricia "Patty" Ruth Harley, 78, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15. She was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Little Rock, to the late Victor and Ruth Elizabeth (Grechus) Burgy.
Patty was a great encourager and assisted adults in obtaining their GED. She adored her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Patty enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and bird watching. She was a talented seamstress and an amazing baker and cook. Family favorites included her delicious fried chicken and chicken and dumplings, along with delicious breads and cookies. Patty helped take care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the time they were infants and she received great joy for the gift of being able to do that. They affectionately call her Gram, GiGi, G-ram and Grammy.
Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Sherrie Loyd, of Benton, and Vickie Durham and husband, Mik,e of Benton; four grandchildren, Amanda Andres and husband, Jon, Glen Loyd and wife, Brittany, Cole Durham and wife, Emily, and Hailey Durham and fiancé, Jacob Luckett; six great-grandchildren, Abigale Andres, Drake Andres, Harper Loyd, Brantley Renfro, Blakely Durham and Willa Durham; a sister, Rose Ann Dirst, of Harrison; and many more family members in Arkansas and Missouri and friends who loved Patty and will miss her always.
The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate Patty's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CJCOHN or Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
