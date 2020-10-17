1/
Patricia 'Patty' Ruth Harley
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patty" Ruth Harley, 78, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15. She was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Little Rock, to the late Victor and Ruth Elizabeth (Grechus) Burgy.
Patty was a great encourager and assisted adults in obtaining their GED. She adored her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Patty enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and bird watching. She was a talented seamstress and an amazing baker and cook. Family favorites included her delicious fried chicken and chicken and dumplings, along with delicious breads and cookies. Patty helped take care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the time they were infants and she received great joy for the gift of being able to do that. They affectionately call her Gram, GiGi, G-ram and Grammy.
Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Sherrie Loyd, of Benton, and Vickie Durham and husband, Mik,e of Benton; four grandchildren, Amanda Andres and husband, Jon, Glen Loyd and wife, Brittany, Cole Durham and wife, Emily, and Hailey Durham and fiancé, Jacob Luckett; six great-grandchildren, Abigale Andres, Drake Andres, Harper Loyd, Brantley Renfro, Blakely Durham and Willa Durham; a sister, Rose Ann Dirst, of Harrison; and many more family members in Arkansas and Missouri and friends who loved Patty and will miss her always.
The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate Patty's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CJCOHN or Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
I worked with Patty for almost 16 years. She was a sweetheart. Each year she gave me a magazine subscription to a food magazine. She was a good friend to me and a champion with the students at the Adult Education Center. I enjoyed reading her Facebook posts. She always and I mean always talked about her precious family. I will miss her.
I will remember you all in my prayers. I know this is a difficult time and you will miss your sweet mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
janice housley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved