|
|
Patricia Lee Ann Box passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26. She was born December 27, 1940 in Benton, to the late Franklin Lee and Violet Vianna Cordelia Clark Box.
Patricia retired after 31 years from West Side Pharmacy in Benton, Arkansas. There she managed the front of the store selecting merchandise that added class and style to the gifts, jewelry and toy departments. She liked making things look nice. This extended from her job and home and to her own personal sense of style in the way she dressed.
While she was never married and had no children, she did add to the lives of her nieces, their children and a number of others who were distantly related, worked during the stores' busy seasons or were the friends of the family. All of them called her Aunt Pat.
She is survived by two sisters, Wanda Carter (Bob) and Laurie Carter (Travis); four her nieces Kelly Steed (Walt), Carla Cox (Paul), Lisa Way (Emery) and Gaylynn Griffin (Otto); and great-nieces and nephews, David Steed, Cole Drye, Casey Hensley, Mackenzie Reese Hensley, Cody Curry, Lane Curry, Hesston Cox and Shelby Foster.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St. in Benton, and officiated by Hurston Cook.
Visitation will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Family Comments: The family thanks Greenbrier Nursing Home and Arkansas Hospice for their care.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 29, 2019