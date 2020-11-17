Patsy Joyce Ramsey Carman, of Benton, died Saturday, Nov. 14, at the age of 80. She was a member of Holland Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed by Western Auto of Benton for 27 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Thelma Ramsey, of Benton; a sister, Mary Matthew,s of Benton; and two brothers, Fred Ramsey, of Benton, and Eric Ramsey, of Mesquite, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Carman, of Benton; and a daughter and son-in-law, Rodney and Susan Ford of Cabot.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 17, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Bro. Carl Richey officiating.
Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
Online guest book: ashbyfuneralhome.com.