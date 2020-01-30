|
Paul Devore Turley, 82, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25. He was born April 11, 1937, in Little Rock, to the late William and Margrete Turley. Paul was a Farrier-Blacksmith who apprenticed several future farriers. He and his wife of 63 years, Rosalie, nurtured many future barrel racers and horse trainers who they considered family to carry on their legacy. Paul broke horses and rode bulls, winning several championships in steer wrestling and bareback riding events.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charlie Turley; and two sisters, Billie and Shirley.
Paul leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rosalie Turley, of Benton; a son, Joe Paul Turley ,of Belmont, North Carolina; a niece, Brenda Potts; a nephew, Charles Turley; and a grandson, Dakota Turley of Durham, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saline County Humane Society.
Family Comments: Paul was a man of few words, but when he spoke everyone listened.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 30, 2020