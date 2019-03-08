Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Anna Mae Bell


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline Anna Mae Bell Obituary


Pauline Anna Mae Bell, 96, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Bunn, Arkansas, to the late Sydney and Martha Smith McAlister.
Pauline was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bell Sr.; and a son, James "Jimmy" Bell Jr.
She is survived by two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, March 4, at Crestview Cemetery in Hot Springs. 
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.