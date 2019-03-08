|
|
Pauline Anna Mae Bell, 96, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Bunn, Arkansas, to the late Sydney and Martha Smith McAlister.
Pauline was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bell Sr.; and a son, James "Jimmy" Bell Jr.
She is survived by two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, March 4, at Crestview Cemetery in Hot Springs.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
