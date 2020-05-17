Pauline Costa "Cookie" Gismond, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 6, at her home in Benton, which she shared with her husband of 56 years, Rexford Gismond Sr.
Pauline was born in Lodi, New Jersey, to the late Peter and Mary Costa. In 1976, the family moved to Arkansas and never looked back.
Pauline enjoyed the outdoors, especially "Lake Life" that began in Pennsylvania and continued later with lakes in Arkansas, DeGray Lake in particular. Her hobbies included mixed medium art, travel, puzzles and playing Mah Jongg.
Proud and typical of her Italian-American heritage, Pauline was also extremely devoted to her marriage and family. Her delicious homemade Italian dishes were always a family favorite.
Pauline Gismond is survived by her husband, Rexford Gismond Sr.; a son, Greg Gismond, and his daughter, Briley Gismond and son, Ford Gismond; a daughter, Dawn Gismond Daniels and son-in-law, Darrell Daniels, and their two sons Dillon Daniels and Dalton Daniels; a son, Douglas Gismond and his daughter, Cassie Gismond Johnson, and her son, Ammon Johnson and daughter, Andrea Gismond Moody and son-in-law, Dylan Moody, and their daughter Adelaide Moody; a sister, MaryAnn McCauliffe and her daughter, Maria Alyssa McCauliffe.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Costa; and three brothers, Frank, Peter, and Bobby.
No funeral service will be held, as it was Pauline's wish to have a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Keeping DeGray Lake Beautiful," 134 Iron Mountain Marina Dr., Arkadelphia, AR 71923, Russ Johnson 501-256-4262, keepingdegraylakebeautiful@gmail.com or wallenpaupackwatershed.org 570-226-3865.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.smithfamilycares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 17 to May 31, 2020.