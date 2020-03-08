|
|
Peggy Ann Valenzuela, 77, of Benton, passed away Thursday, March 5. She was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and was preceded in death by her father, Vinson Jefferson Pritchard; her mother, Ina Pearl Kelin Pritchard; two sisters-in-law, Betty Pritchard, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Patsy Pritchard, of Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Left to keep her memory alive are her husband of 60 years, Danny; two daughters, Tracy Thomas, of Benton, and Shannon Rains (John), of Benton; a son, Danny Jr. (Tracy), of Fayetteville; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; three brothers, Jack, Johnny and Jimmy (Wanda); and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Danny Valenzuela Jr., Danny Valenzuela III, Dustin Thomas, John Rains, Bobby Harris and Joel Cordell.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery.
Keith Avaritt will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: We wish to thank the caregivers at Pleasant Hill and those at Kindred Hospice who poured out their heart into caring and giving comfort to her.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2020