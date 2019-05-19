Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peggy Joan Clark


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Joan Clark Obituary
Peggy Joan Clark, 85 of Bryant, passed away Friday, May 17. She was born April 4, 1934, in Benton, to the late Neal and Lucile Ramage Bowers. Joan was a teacher for many years at Howard Perrin Elementary School.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Arthur Paulas; a son, Donnie Clark; a niece, Tara; and a nephew, Jeff.
She is survived by a son, Robert Clark; a brother, Sonny Bowers; a sister, Dorcas Holicer; three grandchildren, Canyon (Angeleah) Clark, Dustin Clark and Zoey Clark; and two great-grandchildren, Tatum Clark and Baby Clark.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Joan was called "Jajo" by her family and was the glue that kept the family together. She loved watching basketball, the beach and taking care of her plants.
Published in The Saline Courier on May 19, 2019
