Phillip Anthony 'Tony' Fisher
1967 - 2020
Phillip Anthony "Tony" Fisher, 53, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 11, 1967, to Dale and Maxine (Owens) Fisher.
Tony worked for Recovery Logistics Inc. Services. He loved talking to his mother, between 4 and 5 p.m., every day. Tony truly enjoyed life to its fullest potential. His hobbies included riding on Mount Magazine and trails across Arkansas with the River Valley Trail Riders, hunting, fishing, shooting guns and, of course, always picking on people. Tony never met a stranger.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Dale Fisher.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Kristy Fisher; three children, Brody Fisher, Ramey Fisher, and Alivia Fisher; two stepchildren, Britain Kennedy and Houston Kennedy; his mother, Maxine (Owens) Fisher; a brother, Dale Fisher; a niece, Emilee Fisher; a nephew, Derek Fisher; and many other family members and friends who loved Tony and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St.
State COVID-19 directives followed including: masks are required, and social distancing maintained.
Service are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

