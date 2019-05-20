Phillip Pyland DePriest, 76, of Bauxite, passed away Saturday, May 18, at his home. His story began Jan. 21, 1943, in Little Rock. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972 and in the Arkansas Army National Guard from 1972 to 1996. Phil fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded numerous medals, including a Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal and the Air Medal. At the time of his retirement, Phil was a commissioned officer having achieved the rank of major.

Phil is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Snow; his father, Hylan DePriest; and a brother, Ed DePriest.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Medlin DePriest; two daughters Eleanor DePriest and Erika Milner; four stepchildren Lindsay Nawrocki, Patrick Barnes, Kevin Barnes and Shelley Blakeney; six grandsons; and 10 granddaughters.

Phil was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed flying, photography, music and spending time with grandchildren. Phil was a lifelong member of Mabelvale Church of Christ and rarely missed a Sunday.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite, complete with full military honors. Minister will be Dennis Tulledge.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

