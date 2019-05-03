Phyllis Box Johnson, a loving mother, wife, nurturer and friend to all, passed away early Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1959, to loving parents Bennie and Oradel Box. She had 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her siblings, Gloria Allen, of Oroville, California, and Mary Ann, Larry, Kerry, Ronnie, Pamela and James, all of Benton, and Garry and his wife, Reola (Shug), of Portland, Oregon. Phyllis graduated from Benton High School in 1977. Over the years, her classmates and her remained a close-knit bunch.

After graduation, she attended Henderson State University but would wait several years to complete her degree at Northwood University in Texas. She then went on to receive her master's degree online from American Intercontinental University while working full-time as a mother, wife and teacher.

Phyllis taught at several schools and quickly became a testing coordinator and ultimately a principal. She worked at Thomas Jefferson, Bryan Adams, Lang Middle School, Nova Academy, Focus Academy and finally International Leadership of Texas. She loved every job she ever had. She met Willie Johnson in May 1994 and they married March 2001. He was and will forever be the love of her life. Together, they enjoyed serving in the church, spending time with family and friends, traveling and eating out at their favorite restaurants.

Phyllis was a faithful member of Calvary Temple Community Church, where she served diligently in several areas with the last being the planning/event committee, deaconess, president of the scholarship committee and choir president.

She is survived by her husband, Willie Johnson; and six children, Demetris, Iben, Willis (Devin), Phylicia and her husband, Randol, Willie (A.J.) II and his wife, Nailah, and James. Phyllis was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren, whom she loved more than life itself. She was respected, loved and most of all, will be missed by all who knew her. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary