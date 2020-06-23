Phyllis Janet Robertson Prickett, 71, of Benton, passed away Saturday, June 20. She was born Nov. 16, 1948, in California. Phyllis retired from Southwesteren Bell and later Lucient after 30 years. She was of the Assembly of God faith.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Jolly Darrell Robertson and Flora Louise McVay Robertson; a brother, Darrell Robertson; and a sister, Beverly Jean Meyer.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Horace Prickett; a son, Rusty Prickett and wife, LeeAnne; three grandchildren, Milli Louise Prickett, Yates Prickett and Sarah Beth Prickett, all of Benton; an uncle, James Robertson, of Rockwall, Texas; and two nephews, Teddy and Matt Battles, both of Chicago.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Ashby Funeral Home, with memorial service beginning held at 3. A private burial will take place in Casa Cemetery on the day her monument will be set in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Phyllis Prickett to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County by donating online at www.scbgclub.com.
As of June 15, 2020, the CDC and State Board of Funeral Directors rules on funeral services are as stated: family groups should be seated at a distance of six feet apart from other groups, every other row should remain unoccupied and face coverings are required for anyone over 10 years of age.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Jolly Darrell Robertson and Flora Louise McVay Robertson; a brother, Darrell Robertson; and a sister, Beverly Jean Meyer.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Horace Prickett; a son, Rusty Prickett and wife, LeeAnne; three grandchildren, Milli Louise Prickett, Yates Prickett and Sarah Beth Prickett, all of Benton; an uncle, James Robertson, of Rockwall, Texas; and two nephews, Teddy and Matt Battles, both of Chicago.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Ashby Funeral Home, with memorial service beginning held at 3. A private burial will take place in Casa Cemetery on the day her monument will be set in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Phyllis Prickett to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County by donating online at www.scbgclub.com.
As of June 15, 2020, the CDC and State Board of Funeral Directors rules on funeral services are as stated: family groups should be seated at a distance of six feet apart from other groups, every other row should remain unoccupied and face coverings are required for anyone over 10 years of age.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.